Turkish security forces detained 39 suspects in separate counterterrorism operations targeting the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and the Daesh terrorist group in Ankara, Izmir and other provinces, prosecutors and security sources said Tuesday.

The operations targeted suspected members of FETÖ's clandestine networks within law enforcement, individuals accused of spreading propaganda on social media and a financial network allegedly linked to Daesh activities in Syria.

In the western province of Izmir, police detained 16 suspects in coordinated raids conducted under the supervision of the Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Six suspects, including three dismissed police officers and an actively employed teacher, were detained over involvement in FETÖ's covert network within the police. Another 10 suspects were apprehended in a separate operation targeting the group's social media propaganda network.

In the capital Ankara, prosecutors ordered the detention of 10 suspects accused of using ByLock, an encrypted messaging application associated with FETÖ.

Nine suspects, including individuals from a group that reportedly comprises a serving specialist teacher and a psychologist, were detained during simultaneous raids on Tuesday. Authorities continued searching for the remaining suspect.

Daesh financing ring exposed

In a separate investigation, Ankara prosecutors identified 16 suspects allegedly involved in financing Daesh activities in Syria, leading to the detention of 14 people in coordinated raids across multiple provinces.

The investigation followed intelligence provided by the German Embassy in Ankara concerning fundraising networks operating in German-speaking countries.

According to prosecutors, donations were allegedly collected through Telegram channels to secure the release of Daesh members held in camps controlled by the PKK/YPG in northern Syria or provide them with financial assistance.

Financial intelligence from Türkiye's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), alongside telecommunications records, helped identify the suspects, including two Syrian nationals and one Uzbek national.