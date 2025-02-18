Turkish police have captured a total of 282 suspects linked to the PKK terrorist group in nationwide raids over the last five days, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Tuesday.

The raids, which have been going on over the last five days, were carried out in 51 cities, including Istanbul, Ankara and southeastern Diyarbakır, which witnessed countless PKK attacks over the years, the minister said on X.

The raids came amid hopes for an end to the PKK’s 40-year terror campaign.

Jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan is expected to make a statement on such efforts, four months after an ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged him to call on the terrorists to lay down their arms.

The 282 suspects were accused of spreading PKK propaganda, providing financing for the group, recruiting members and joining in street protests, Yerlikaya said. The police seized two AK 47 rifles, among other weapons.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist group by Türkiye and its Western allies, launched its terror campaign against the state in 1984 to achieve a so-called Kurdish self-rule in southeastern regions. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the violence.

Kurdish residents in southeastern provinces suffered the brunt of PKK violence, losing children and loved ones to forced recruitment, their homes to bombing strikes and regional peace to the PKK’s brutality and harsh state measures to contain it.

The last push for peace collapsed in 2015 when the PKK resumed attacks during talks with the Turkish government.

Lawmakers from the PKK-affiliated Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) have met Öcalan twice at his prison island Imralı near Istanbul in the past four months.

Authorities, the DEM Party and Öcalan are working to iron out details on the historic call, the media has reported.

DEM Party lawmakers will hold their last meeting with Öcalan later this month and it will likely be the final meeting for Öcalan, who was not allowed visits frequently before the start of the terror-free Türkiye initiative.

The chief terrorist had expressed his willingness to reach out to his group and urge them to abandon arms, according to previous messages he conveyed through DEM Party lawmakers.