Details of an updated road map for the terrorist group PKK’s disarmament as part of the terror-free Türkiye initiative are gradually emerging.

The PKK has announced that it has fully withdrawn from Türkiye, completing the first stage of the dissolution plan.

Security sources say there are four caves in the Zap region in Iraq, and the PKK announced its withdrawal from these areas. Security units inspected the region and confirmed the pullout. The group left behind all weapons, ammunition and logistical materials in the caves. The abandoned items were destroyed. Zap has been a PKK stronghold for years, and the PKK’s withdrawal there indicates a tangible step toward complete disarmament of the terrorist group. In northern Iraq’s Metina region, two caves remain and the withdrawal there is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Once this is done, the entire Operation Claw-Lock area will be cleared of terrorism. These regions have historically seen the most intense clashes. Operation Claw-Lock was launched in 2022 by the Turkish army to put a definitive end to the PKK’s presence in northern Iraq, and it largely succeeded in driving away the PKK elements in the region.

The next stage involves emptying the Gara and Hakurk regions and the handover of weapons. These two regions in Iraq have also been targets of Turkish counterterrorism operations in the past.

PKK members positioned along the Sinjar-Makhmour corridor in Iraq, where logistical support is provided to the group’s Syria branch, will also turn in their weapons.

Security sources say the Qandil mountains, where senior cadres of the PKK are hiding out in northern Iraq, is considered a less problematic area. The status of senior members will be clarified through laws to be issued by Türkiye. They will not be permitted to remain in Iraq, Syria or Türkiye. Sending the group’s leaders to Scandinavian countries is among the options being considered.

According to government officials, the disarmament process is nearing completion from the PKK’s side, but some issues persist in Syria. Türkiye has made progress with U.S. officials regarding the group’s structure in Syria. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has shown resistance, but this resistance is reportedly weakening. U.S. military support has been vital for the PKK’s Syria wing, YPG, which carved out a self-styled autonomy for itself in northeastern Syria during the Syrian civil war. Though it is a significant ally of Türkiye, the U.S. has justified its assistance to the YPG as part of an operation for a joint fight against the terrorist group Daesh in Syria.

In the meantime, Positive developments regarding the SDF are expected soon. The SDF is an umbrella body formed by the YPG and several Syrian Arab tribes. The YPG is a dominant force in the group. Roughly 70% of the SDF is made up of Arab tribes, and Türkiye is in contact with these groups.

In areas vacated by the PKK, inventories of the weapons and ammunition left behind were compiled. No heavy weapons were found, officials said. All materials are being logged and destroyed.

Within the PKK, about 30% of the group still resist disarmament. The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) holds information on roughly 85% of the group’s members. This list, prepared in coordination with Iraqi authorities, identifies those involved in crimes and those who are not.

Officials assess that the vast majority were not involved in crimes. They attribute this to Türkiye’s counterterrorism successes over the past eight to 10 years. As the PKK’s presence has been eliminated inside and outside Türkiye, the group’s ability to carry out attacks has also diminished.