Security forces continue retribution shootings toward terrorist targets in Syria amid Türkiye's counterterrorism operation to eliminate the threat of PKK terrorism.

The targets are being struck with howitzers.

Three people lost their lives and six others were wounded in a terrorist attack launched from Syria across the border into Türkiye by the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group, the YPG, on Monday in the southeastern Gaziantep province’s Karkamış district. The initial reports reveal that there were several injured as the rockets hit three schools, two houses and a truck close to the Karkamış Border Gate.

The attack comes a day after at least eight security personnel, including seven police officers and one soldier, were injured on Sunday by a similar apparent terrorist rocket attack.

The rocket fired by members of the PKK/YPG terrorist group in Tal Rifaat, northern Syria, hit a Police Special Operations station at the Kilis Öncüpınar Border Gate in the Kilis province.

The Interior Ministry said that one police commissioner and six police personnel were among the injured members of the police.

The PKK/YPG has illegal hideouts across the border in northern Syria – a region partly under the opposition's control and partially controlled by terrorists – where the group plans and mounts attacks against Türkiye.

Türkiye announced early Sunday that it had launched an air operation against the PKK/YPG terrorist group in both northern Syria and northern Iraq, where the terrorist group also has hideouts they use to plot and mount attacks against Türkiye.

The operation follows last Sunday's terrorist attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Street that killed at least six people and left 81 injured.

The Turkish government said the attack was carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorist group.