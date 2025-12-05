Turkish security forces have detained 51 suspects in nationwide counterterrorism operations targeting the Daesh terrorist network over the past two weeks, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Friday.

In a statement shared on his Nsosyal account, Yerlikaya said coordinated raids were carried out simultaneously across 33 provinces, including Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, Kocaeli, Manisa and Eskişehir as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Daesh’s financial and operational structure. According to the minister, police detained 233 suspects who were allegedly active within the group in previous years or accused of providing financial support to the group.

Of those taken into custody, 51 were formally arrested, while 24 were placed under judicial control pending trial. The remaining suspects are still undergoing legal and administrative procedures, Yerlikaya added.

The operations were conducted under the coordination of public prosecutors’ offices, the Intelligence Directorate of the General Directorate of Security, the Counterterrorism Department (TEM), and Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), with provincial counterterrorism units leading field activities.

Yerlikaya emphasized that Türkiye’s counterterrorism strategy extends far beyond on-the-ground police operations, describing it as a multilayered state response driven by security, intelligence, communication and international cooperation.

Also praising the teams that contributed to the raids, Yerlikaya noted: “Our fight against terrorism is not limited to what our security forces do in the field. It is a comprehensive state reflex that relies on intelligence, coordination and global partnerships. We continue our year-round efforts, day and night, to ensure peace and stability in every region of our country.”

The minister reiterated that Türkiye will maintain its pressure on Daesh and other terrorist groups, vowing that the operations will continue without interruption.

Türkiye considers the Daesh terrorist group one of the biggest threats to the country’s security and peace, as the group faces nationwide raids continually.

Türkiye was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013. In December last year, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Daesh who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi Embassy.

Terrorists from Daesh and other groups, such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, rely on a network of members and supporters in Türkiye and abroad.