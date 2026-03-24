Turkish police detained nine suspects in coordinated raids in Istanbul and Yalova on Tuesday over allegations of financing the Daesh terrorist group, authorities announced.

The suspects are accused of transferring money to families of Daesh members operating in conflict zones, according to a statement by the Istanbul Police Department’s counterterrorism unit. The operation was carried out under the coordination of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office following an investigation into the group’s financial network.

Police said simultaneous raids were conducted at multiple addresses, where officers seized digital materials, organizational documents and records related to money transfers.

The suspects were taken into custody for further questioning.

In a separate case in southern Türkiye, prosecutors have filed charges against a defendant identified as H.A., who was arrested in January in Adana on accusations of channeling funds to Daesh members. An indictment accepted by the Adana 2nd High Criminal Court seeks a prison sentence ranging from 12 years and six months to 25 years on charges including membership in an armed terrorist organization and violating laws on the prevention of terrorism financing.

According to the indictment, H.A. allegedly collected money to support Daesh activities and transferred funds to militants. Financial investigators said the suspect facilitated transfers totaling TL 141,490 (more than $3,000) through bank accounts linked to other suspects.

Türkiye considers the Daesh terrorist group one of the biggest threats to the country’s security and peace and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013.