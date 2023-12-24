Minister of National Defense announced Sunday that 30 terrorists were “neutralized” after 12 soldiers were killed by the terrorist group PKK in Iraq’s north Friday and Saturday.

Yaşar Güler was in a province bordering Iraq where he attended a military funeral for 12 soldiers and visited a military base.

Military officers informed the minister about the situation in the northern Iraqi region where Turkish troops are engaged in a “Claw-Lock Operation” against PKK.

“Neutralized” is a term used by Turkish officials to describe terrorists captured dead or alive.

In remote, inaccessible regions in northern Iraq where Türkiye occasionally launches drone strikes, it often means terrorists are killed.

Güler has coordinated air strikes in Syria and Iraq on Saturday after the attack at the Turkish military outpost, the deadliest in recent memory.

PKK suffered heavy losses due to Türkiye’s constant counterterrorism operations in Iraq and neighboring Syria but the mountainous region in northern Iraq still gives an advantage of hideouts for the terrorist group.

The attack came days after Türkiye hosted ministers from Iraq and urged cooperation against the terrorist group.