Turkish security forces have eliminated at least 90 terrorists in domestic operations in August, Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Çataklı said on Saturday, as three more terrorists surrendered.

At least nine terrorist attacks were thwarted in the country last month, Çataklı told reporters in the capital Ankara.

Çataklı said 60 terrorists were captured alive, while 14 surrendered to Turkish security forces.

Of the neutralized terrorists, 77 were members of the PKK terrorist group and 13 belonged to Daesh, he added.

Turkish security forces carried out a total of 12,563 domestic operations in rural areas against the PKK terrorist organization, including nine large and 29 midscale operations.

In Türkiye's provinces, a total of 858 operations were carried out against the cells and collaborators of all terrorist organizations.

In August, Turkish security forces arrested a total of 310 suspects considered to be linked to terrorist groups such as the PKK, Daesh, leftist terrorist groups, and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the group behind the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye.

Security forces destroyed 106 shelters and hideouts used by the PKK, while authorities confiscated 82 weapons and 122 hand grenades, as well as mines and improvised explosive devices, as part of the operations.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that three more had surrendered.

The terrorists, who joined the PKK between 2013 and 2019 and operated in Iraq and Syria, surrendered after persuasion efforts by Turkish police and the gendarmerie, the ministry said in a statement.