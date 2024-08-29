As Bashar Assad signaled that the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria is not necessarily a prerequisite for normalizing ties with Ankara, Defense Ministry sources underlined that troops were necessary to stop Syria from falling under the sway of terrorist groups, namely the PKK.

The Turkish army supported the opposition forces to take control of several northern Syrian towns from the terrorist groups Daesh and YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK. The army has launched successive cross-border offensives since 2016, particularly against the U.S.-backed YPG.

"Türkiye's presence in Syria prevents the division of Syrian territory and the creation of a terror corridor there," the ministry source told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We want to see a democratic and prosperous Syria, not a Syria plagued by instability and terrorist organizations," the same source added.

Ankara has in recent months sought rapprochement with Damascus, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signaling that he may invite Assad to Türkiye.

Assad said Sunday the withdrawal of Turkish forces from its territory was not a prerequisite to a rapprochement. "Our president has personally expressed our readiness for talks and dialogue at all levels," the Turkish Defense Ministry source said, adding that Ankara's recent remarks on talks appeared to have an impact. "We have a clear stance on Syria," the source added.

Separately, Turkish Ambassador to the United Nations Ahmet Yıldız said on Wednesday that the only path to resolving Syria's 13-year conflict is through a governance system that represents all Syrians while preserving the country's territorial integrity.

Speaking at a U.N. Security Council meeting on the Middle East, Yıldız presented Türkiye's vision for ending the Syrian crisis, which has plunged the region into what he described as "grave and complicated turmoil."

"The only permanent solution lies in a Syria governed by the will of all Syrians, with its territorial integrity and unity preserved," Yıldız stated, emphasizing the need for a political process. The ambassador stressed that all parties should outline priorities for a durable settlement and work to end the "spiral of regional violence." Revitalizing the political process through the Constitutional Committee, facilitating safe refugee returns, combating "separatist terrorism" and ensuring continuous humanitarian aid delivery are key components, he emphasized. The Constitutional Committee is an agreement between the Syrian government and the opposition Syrian Negotiations Commission to support a Syrian-led political process.

Yıldız expressed concern over recent events in Deir el-Zour in eastern Syria and criticized support for the PKK/YPG, which he said threatens Syria's unity. He highlighted that these terrorist groups oppress the local population and restrict their access to essential food supplies and drinking water.

He pointed out that the PKK is focused on its separatist agenda, as demonstrated by its so-called "social contract” and "local election” attempts. Addressing the humanitarian crisis, the Turkish envoy advocated for needs-based, predictable, cross-border access for aid delivery. He urged the international community to maintain funding levels and fulfill pledges promptly.

"We need a recalibrated focus from the international community with broader coordination and a holistic approach for Syria," Yıldız concluded, emphasizing that steps toward genuine national reconciliation, in line with the expectations of all Syrians, are crucial for resolving the conflict.