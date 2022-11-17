Two terrorists, who are members of the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian offshoot the YPG and preparing a suicide bomb attack in Syria's Afrin, were nabbed Wednesday by Turkish security forces.

It was reported that the planned action by terrorists in Afrin was prevented with intelligence studies conducted by the Hatay Intelligence Branch Directorate under the coordination of the Intelligence Department of the General Directorate of Security.

The capture of the two terrorists follows months of monitoring after two women were detained while they were preparing a suicide bomb attack at a restaurant in the region on May 18.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.