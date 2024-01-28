Police in Türkiye nabbed six Daesh terrorist suspects wanted by Interpol in the country's southern Adana province, a security source said Sunday.

Counterterrorism teams conducted an operation in Adana’s Seyhan district, raiding houses where terrorist suspects were hiding, said a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to the media.

Two of the six suspects, identified only by the initials M.A.B. and A.S.A., are still in custody, while four others have been deported, the source said, adding that all of them were wanted by Interpol after their respective countries issued Red Notices.

Authorities have ramped up operations against Daesh and the PKK in recent months. In December, Turkish intelligence and security forces captured a top Daesh terrorist in charge of the terrorist group's finances in the Damascus region in an operation in Türkiye's southeastern Mersin province.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.