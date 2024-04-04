Türkiye reiterated its determination to end terrorism while pledging to maintain cooperation with neighboring countries to completely eliminate terrorist groups in the region, according to a statement issued after the National Security Council (MGK) meeting held on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, focused on the terrorist threat at home and abroad.

Expressing Ankara's pleasure in establishing a basis for strategic cooperation with Iraq, the MGK statement said it is crucial to maintain multidimensional efforts in fields of security, economy, energy and transportation.

Türkiye is closely following the PKK/YPG terrorists’ attacks on Turkish nationals and diplomatic missions in Europe, according to the statement, which continued by saying that Ankara has warned European countries once again to not tolerate terrorists and bring them to justice.

Ankara has also warned European countries that their toleration of terrorist groups will ultimately pose a threat to their public order and make them a target of terrorists.

The National Security Council urged all parties "who encourage terrorist organizations" to swiftly and definitively cut off "their connections with terrorism."

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.