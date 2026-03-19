Turkish authorities have detained multiple suspects linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in separate operations across the country, officials said, as part of ongoing efforts targeting the network accused of orchestrating the 2016 coup attempt.

In northwestern Edirne province, police stopped two vehicles on the Edirne-Keşan highway and detained six suspects identified as alleged members of the group, along with two drivers. Following procedures at the police station, five of the suspects identified as B.A., Z.S., H.G., A.G. and G.G. were arrested on charges of membership in an armed terrorist group. Another suspect, M.A., was released under judicial supervision.

The two drivers, T.D. and H.E., who were referred to court on allegations of migrant smuggling, were also released under judicial control measures.

In a separate operation in central Kayseri province, counterterrorism and intelligence units detained a fugitive identified as Z.Ç., who had been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for FETÖ membership.

The suspect was apprehended at a hideout and later transferred to prison after processing.

Meanwhile, in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, police captured another fugitive identified as I.A., a former noncommissioned officer dismissed from service, who had been on the run since 2019. Authorities said he had been sentenced to life imprisonment for attempting to overthrow the constitutional order.

Officials said the suspect was detained at a residence in the Derince district and will be transferred to prison following police procedures.

Turkish authorities continue nationwide operations targeting individuals suspected of links to FETÖ, which Ankara designates as a terrorist group.