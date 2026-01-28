Türkiye’s National Security Council (MGK), chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, met Wednesday to review major developments from 2025 and outline policy objectives for 2026, issuing a comprehensive statement on security, regional diplomacy and humanitarian efforts.

The council reaffirmed Türkiye’s determination to continue operations against the PKK/KCK–PYD/YPG, Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and Daesh at home and abroad, underscoring progress toward its “Terror-Free Türkiye” vision. The statement said all necessary steps will be taken to reinforce security, stability and prosperity in the country and its neighborhood.

On Syria, the MGK reiterated Türkiye’s strong support for the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and political unity. It said Ankara will maintain efforts to improve the safety and well-being of the Syrian people while backing initiatives aimed at ensuring full implementation of the cease-fire and integration process.

Turning to Gaza, the council assessed the latest developments and the future of the cease-fire, stressing that Türkiye will continue delivering substantial humanitarian aid. As a founding member of international mechanisms addressing the crisis, Türkiye stands ready to work with partners to rebuild Gaza and help secure lasting peace, it said.

The MGK also reiterated firm support for Somalia’s sovereignty and noted Türkiye will continue assisting the Somali people in their fight against terrorist groups.

On Iran, the council said the stability and security of the neighboring country is crucial for the region. Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, it warned of spillover risks to the Black Sea and called on all sides to act responsibly.

The statement added that Türkiye will continue its diplomatic, humanitarian and security efforts across Asia, Africa and Europe in 2026 as part of its broader objective to strengthen peace and stability.