The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) faces new scrutiny as Justice Minister Akın Gürlek recently announced that they renewed extradition requests for members of the group across the world.

Among the fugitives are top figures of FETÖ, who played key roles in the group’s conspiracies in Türkiye in the past.

The extradition request list covers prime suspects in cases related to FETÖ in Türkiye, from a network of infiltrators in the Turkish National Police to a case regarding a business body linked to the terrorist group.

Abdullah Aymaz is among the fugitives and resides in the United States, where FETÖ’s leader Fetullah Gülen lived for years before his death in 204. He is a member of the group’s highest decision-making body, also known as the “Consultation Council.” He was one of the founders of FETÖ in the 1970s.

Considered one of the few senior figures who could potentially succeed Gülen as the head of the group, Aymaz was first the subject of an extradition request from Germany. However, Germany granted him German citizenship, providing him with protection. In 2024, he left for the United States.

Former prosecutor Zekeriya Öz, who was an influential name in FETÖ’s judicial plots, is another fugitive wanted on charges of attempting to overthrow the government and leading an armed terrorist group.

Öz, who is accused of orchestrating conspiracies against figures such as former police chief Hanefi Avcı and journalist Nedim Şener that led to their imprisonment on fabricated evidence, fled Türkiye for Georgia in the company of another prosecutor linked to FETÖ. He later settled in Germany and is now reportedly residing in the United States.

Osman Hilmi Özdil, known within the organization by the code name "Kozanlı Ömer," allegedly directed the entire network of police supervisors and officers affiliated with FETÖ. One of the group's most exposed figures, with extensive evidence reportedly gathered against him, Özdil is accused of relaying all information related to the notorious Ergenekon investigations to FETÖ and organizing the theft of military high school examination questions, to help the infiltration of FETÖ members into the army. In 2007, he was stopped by FBI agents in the United States for a separate investigation.

Mustafa Muhammet Günay, Secretary General of TUSKON, FETÖ’s business network and fundraising structure, is described as one of the leading figures in FETÖ's financial operations. Acting on instructions from Gülen, he allegedly directed the transfer of millions of lira to FETÖ-linked lender Bank Asya. Intelligence sources found out that Günay first moved to the U.S. and in 2020, left this country for Belgium. Türkiye has updated its extradition request to Belgian authorities, where he is wanted on charges including aggravated embezzlement and espionage.

Talip Büyük, who led FETÖ’s network in Northern Iraq and the wider Middle East, is also on the extradition list. A key figure in the group’s global financing network, Büyük was also in charge of military infiltrators at now-defunct Kuleli Military High School.

Through his aides infiltrated into the high school as officers, Büyük is accused of coordinating the removal of hundreds of military cadets through pressure, disciplinary tactics and false reports, replacing them with loyalists of FETÖ. He first fled to the United Kingdom and when Türkiye sought his extradition from that country, he left for the United States.

Abdülkadir Tunç, another top figure in FETÖ’s secretive military network, is also sought by Türkiye, which sent an extradition request to Algeria, where he is believed to have taken refuge.

Turgut Karabulut, who led the group’s network in Mongolia, is also on the list. Türkiye recently updated the extradition case file for Karabulut and submitted it to the authorities in the United States, where he resides.

Numan Erdoğan, who allegedly served as FETÖ’s leader in Afghanistan, moved between the United States and Canada as he was sought by Türkiye. Canada previously declined to extradite him and when Türkiye found out that he resettled in the United States, authorities sent an extradition request to Washington, D.C.

Fatih Gürsoy, identified as FETÖ's top figure in Romania, allegedly managed one of the group's most strategic logistical hubs in Eastern Europe. As a senior administrator of the Lumina educational institutions, which authorities describe as a front organization, Gürsoy is accused of directing financial operations and recruitment activities for FETÖ. Although the Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected Türkiye’s extradition request, Ankara continues to pursue legal action and has submitted updated evidence concerning alleged international money laundering activities by Gürsoy to Romanian authorities.

Mehmet Yaşa, who has held top positions in the group since 1994, is described as one of FETÖ’s senior leaders. Wanted by the Antalya 2nd High Criminal Court on charges of establishing and leading an armed terrorist organization, Yaşa reportedly fled to the United States shortly after the failed coup attempt of FETÖ in 2016. The Ministry of Justice has submitted updated evidence to U.S. authorities concerning his alleged financial activities, including money transfers through university foundations and related organizations.