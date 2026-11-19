Turkish authorities arrested two suspects in the northwestern province of Yalova as part of an investigation into an alleged financial support network linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), uncovering cryptocurrency transfers totaling $531,000 and seizing gold, cash and digital materials, prosecutors said Thursday.

The investigation, led by the Yalova Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, focused on an alleged network providing financial and material assistance to imprisoned FETÖ members, their families and individuals dismissed from public service over suspected ties to the group.

The suspects, identified as Hakan Kukul and Halil Kuşçu, were former teachers dismissed from their positions over links to FETÖ. Investigators identified them as suspected coordinators of the group's so-called "muavenet," or mutual assistance, network.

According to investigators, the network sought to maintain organizational loyalty, provide financial support to imprisoned members and their relatives, and sustain the group's activities through cash payments, material assistance and cryptocurrency transactions.

Financial intelligence reports from Türkiye's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), telecommunications records, surveillance operations and witness statements were examined as part of the investigation.

Cryptocurrency transfers

Investigators found that Kuşçu transferred approximately $531,000 from his Binance account to an unidentified cryptocurrency wallet through eight separate transactions in 2022.

Prosecutors also included WhatsApp messages sent by Kuşçu to a witness, in the investigation file, the Sabah newspaper reported.

In one message, Kuşçu declared his continued allegiance to FETÖ and expressed willingness to serve a prison sentence if necessary.

Following the collection of evidence, security forces conducted simultaneous raids on three addresses and two vehicles linked to the suspects.

Officers seized seven mobile phones, five SIM cards, three laptops, a USB drive, a tablet, five CDs, a security camera recording device and documents allegedly related to the group's financial assistance activities.

Authorities also confiscated 450 grams of gold and TL 17,500 (nearly $345) in cash.

During the investigation, Kuşçu reportedly cooperated with authorities and identified 18 individuals allegedly connected to the network.

Investigators found that 10 of those individuals had no previous record of judicial proceedings.

Kuşçu also directed investigators to three residences allegedly used in the group's financial assistance operations, providing additional information about the suspected network.

Following police questioning, Kukul and Kuşçu were referred to a criminal judgeship of peace, which ordered their detention pending trial on charges of membership in an armed terrorist organization and financing terrorism.

The Yalova Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said investigations into the group's alleged financial resources, assistance network and current organizational structure remain ongoing.