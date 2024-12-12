The PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing YPG has turned to propaganda as it faced losses at the hands of the Syrian National Army (SNA), which recaptured key towns controlled by the group in Syria until recently.

Supporters of the group barraged social media with messages appealing for “help” against the SNA’s advances. They also seek to justify their presence in northeastern Syria as being instrumental in the fight against the terrorist group Daesh. Türkiye’s Defense Ministry sources countered the claims on Thursday and vowed Türkiye’s commitment to counterterrorism in Syria.

Sources said Türkiye would adhere to preventive and destructive measures against terrorist groups in neighboring Syria. They stated that Türkiye told its counterparts (the United States, the main military supporter of PKK/YPG in Syria) that a terrorist group could not be eliminated by using another one.

“Türkiye always highlights that it won’t allow terrorist groups, particularly the PKK/YPG, to take advantage of the current situation in Syria to gain ground.”

The ministry sources noted that SNA was now in full control of Manbij, the second town after Tal Rifaat that was captured from the PKK/YPG, and that it had cleared the area “from terrorism.”

“This development is part of the SNA’s counterterrorism efforts to ensure Syria’s territorial integrity and political union and end terrorist activities harming stability. This is a welcoming development for Türkiye, and it contributed to our border security and pushed away terrorism threats toward the country,” sources said.

Separately, at a weekly press briefing in the capital, Ankara, on Thursday, the ministry’s press adviser, Brig. Adm. Zeki Aktürk, said Türkiye would never allow terrorists to target Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Aktürk said Türkiye always sided with the people of Syria since the civil war broke out years ago and strived for its neighbor’s political unity, security and stability. Aktürk said Ankara was now working to ensure the voluntary, safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees in Türkiye.

“In this context, all the legitimate actors in the region should act carefully and responsibly and know that we are clear and determined on our counterterrorism work,” he said.

Earlier this month, the SNA launched Operation Dawn of Freedom to prevent terrorists from establishing a “terror corridor” from northern Syria to the south as anti-regime forces dealt a blow to regime forces.

Despite the promises of the U.S. and Russia, the PKK/YPG terrorists seized the Manbij district as a result of an attack launched with the support of the U.S. between May and August 2016. The U.S. had promised Türkiye that the PKK/YPG terrorists would leave the district after the area was cleared of the Daesh terrorists, but it did not fulfill this promise.

Moscow also undertook efforts to remove the terrorist organization from Manbij in an agreement reached with Ankara during Türkiye's Operation Peace Spring in October 2019 and announced that the terrorists had left – but the terrorist organization did not leave. The Manbij region was of central importance in the PKK/YPG's plan to open a terror corridor starting from the Syria-Iraq border and reaching the Mediterranean in western Syria. Türkiye had already dealt a blow to preparations to establish a direct connection between Afrin, Tal Rifaat and Manbij with Operation Euphrates Shield in August 2016.

In recent years, Türkiye has deployed troops and worked with local allies such as the opposition SNA to prevent this and keep locals safe from terrorist oppression.

Tunnels of terror

The SNA is busy nowadays with control of Manbij as its troops comb a lengthy network of tunnels built by the PKK/YPG underneath the city.

The tunnels were used as hideouts and quick escapes in case of attacks by terrorists. The SNA invited Turkish journalists to the area to see the full extent of tunnels adorned with posters of YPG terrorists and housed living spaces for many.

A Syrian National Army (SNA) fighter checks a tunnel dug under a school by the PKK/YPG, Manbij, Syria, Dec. 12, 2024. (AA Photo)

The SNA says tunnels were also a convenient way for terrorists to hide behind civilian structures. A tunnel underneath a school is a testament to this effort. The school was already converted into a “headquarters” for the PKK/YPG. Under it, SNA fighters found a 1-kilometer-long tunnel filled with objects left behind by fleeing terrorists. The tunnel was rigged with explosives.

Other tunnels in the area are located underneath residences, schools, hospitals and places of worship. Media outlets reported that the PKK/YPG, who forced locals to leave in Manbij and Tal Rifaat, had its supporters transported from other regions of Syria to settle in abandoned houses.