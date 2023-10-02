U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the terrorist attack by the PKK, which killed a civilian and injured two police officers in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Sunday.

"The Secretary-General condemns the suicide attack in Ankara," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Anadolu Agency (AA) in a statement.

"We have also seen reports of Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq targeting the PKK, who claimed a suicide attack in Ankara. The Secretary-General reiterates his call on all concerned sides to exercise restraint and avoid risks of escalation, in accordance with the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

"He reiterates that security concerns can only be addressed through constructive dialogue, in line with the principles of good neighbourly relations and mutual security interests," he added.

The Interior Ministry said it has confirmed links of one of the dead attackers to the PKK terror group, adding that an investigation into the other terrorist involved in Sunday's attack continues.

The vehicle used in the attack was stolen from a 24-year-old Turkish citizen named Mikail Bozlağan, who worked as a veterinary health technician in Develi in the central Kayseri province, said the ministry.

Two police officers were slightly injured when one of the two terrorists on Sunday morning blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in the capital.

Turkish authorities are intensifying their efforts to combat terrorism across the country. In a series of coordinated operations, approximately 20 individuals have been detained on charges related to terrorism or links to terrorist groups.

The operations spanned 26 addresses in Istanbul and Kırklareli.

Simultaneously, the Defense Ministry has launched a series of airstrikes targeting PKK terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq near the Turkish border. This operation has eliminated 20 PKK terrorists and the neutralization of numerous others.

A statement from the Defense Ministry underlined that these airstrikes are part of Türkiye's self-defense rights, as enshrined in Article 51 of the U.N. Charter. It also emphasized that all necessary precautions are taken to prevent harm to innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets, and the environment.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, Britain and the European Union, has waged a ruthless terror campaign against Türkiye for over 40 years, resulting in the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.