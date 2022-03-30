The PKK terrorist group's U.S.-backed Syrian offshoot, the YPG, raided a home and kidnapped four civilians before setting a number of other residences on fire, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The terrorists raided the village of Darnaj located in Deir el-Zour province on March 25 and abducted four locals before burning multiple homes, the monitoring agency said, explaining that the violation of the citizens' rights was in response to a protest against the group due to the dire living conditions in the regions under its control.

"SNHR notes that the families of the arrested civilians weren’t given any information about the detentions, while the detainees’ phones were confiscated, and they haven’t been allowed to contact other family members or a lawyer. We fear they will be subjected to torture and go on to become forcibly disappeared as has happened in 85% of arrest cases," the SNHR said in a statement.

One of the homes burnt by the YPG/PKK terrorists in Deir el-Zour, Syria, March 25, 2022. (SNHR handout)

The nongovernmental organization called on the YPG/PKK terrorists to immediately release all civilians.

The people living in YPG-held areas fear for their lives, as wide tunnels pose a threat to the foundation of buildings housing residents and arbitrary arrests create a constant atmosphere of fear.

The terrorists have put up tents to cover the tunnels to prevent drones from capturing them.

A United Nations report stated that the YPG has been recruiting children among its ranks to fight, adding that the organization has enlisted at least 400 children in the past two years.

According to the report, which documented violations toward children in Syria between July 2018 and June 2020, the YPG has continued to use children as fighters and store ammunition in schools. It highlighted the 236 attacks on schools and protected persons, of which 33 occurred in the second half of 2018, 154 in 2019 and 49 in the first half of 2020. During the incidents, members of staff were killed, maimed or arrested, and 133 children were killed or injured while at school.

While more than 400 children were used as fighters during the period, the YPG also carried out at least 4,700 rights violations toward children, including abduction and rape.

In June 2019, YPG terrorists signed a joint action plan with the U.N. to end and prevent child recruitment, but since its signing, the U.N. has confirmed at least 160 cases.

The YPG’s use of child soldiers has been repeatedly documented and criticized by international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Turkey strongly opposes the YPG's presence in northern Syria, which has been a major sticking point in strained Ankara-Washington relations. The U.S. has provided military training and thousands of truckloads of weaponry to the YPG, despite its NATO ally's security concerns.

Local people living in areas held by the YPG have long suffered from its atrocities, as the terrorist organization has a notorious record of human rights abuses, ranging from kidnappings, recruitment of child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement.