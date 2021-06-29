A 35-year-old Kurdish activist, who had been abducted by terrorists of the PKK’s Syrian offshoot, the U.S.-backed YPG in northeastern Syria, was tortured to death, according to reports.

The victim, identified as Ameen Eissa, was murdered by the YPG/PKK after being kidnapped in al-Darbasiya last month, according to Syrian Kurdish politician Tammo Abdulaziz, who is the president of the Independent Syrian Kurds Association and in exile now.

Eissa was an active member of one of the parties in the Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS).

The YPG/PKK terrorists prohibited Eissa’s family members from visiting him or providing him with his medication for a disease.

Decrying the murder of Eissa on her Twitter account, journalist Rena Netjes criticized Western hypocrisy over rights violations by the YPG/PKK.

“How many Syrian Kurdish politicians and activists have been killed by their fellow Kurdish PYD/PKK since 2011? Several are still missing. If there’s one thing, Western media, don’t say “The Kurds” if it’s the PYD/YPG/PKK you mean. It is a blow to their victims,” she said.

ENKS officials had previously said that YPG/PKK terrorists pose the biggest threat to Kurds after Daesh.

“The PYD is neither Kurdish nor Syrian. They did more harm to Kurds than the Assad regime,” Abdul Hakim Bashar, one of the leaders of ENKS, said using a different acronym for the terrorist group after the terrorists tried to kill him and launched a so-called "declaration" for his killing when he was living in Syria’s Qamishli.

It has been repeatedly pointed out by several international organizations, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and news agencies that the YPG has committed crimes against civilians in the areas they control in northern Syria where they exist under the pretext of fighting against Daesh and have long been supported by the United States.

Turkey has long opposed the U.S.' support given to YPG terrorists in the fight against Daesh, saying that the YPG has organic links with the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom, and that a terrorist group cannot be defeated by using another one.

Ankara strongly opposes the claim that the YPG represents the Kurdish people in Syria or in any other place.

Groups including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, KurdWatch, as well as the United Nations have reported that the terrorist group has used child soldiers, forcefully recruited members for combat, forced people out of areas under its control, carried out arbitrary arrests and confiscated property, which has led to major demographic changes in the region.