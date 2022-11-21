The U.S. Embassy in Ankara condemned on Monday the deadly terrorist attack by the PKK terrorist organization's offshoot YPG in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province.

"The U.S. Mission joins the people of Türkiye in mourning the three innocent lives lost today in Karkamış," said the embassy on Twitter.

"We strongly condemn this violent and unjustified attack," it added.

Five rockets hit a residential area near the Karkamış border crossing in Gaziantep, according to the local governor.

At least three people have died and six others were injured in multiple rocket attacks conducted by the PKK/YPG.

The attack comes a day after at least eight security personnel, including seven police officers and one soldier, were injured on Sunday by a similar apparent terrorist rocket attack.

The rocket fired by members of the PKK/YPG terrorist group in Tal Rifaat, northern Syria, hit a Police Special Operations station located at the Kilis Öncüpınar Border Gate in the Kilis province.

The PKK/YPG has illegal hideouts across the border in northern Syria – a region partly under the opposition's control and partially controlled by terrorists – where the group plans and mounts attacks against Türkiye.

Türkiye announced early Sunday that it had launched an air operation against the PKK/YPG in both northern Syria and northern Iraq.