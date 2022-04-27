Reinforcing their positions in the regions occupied by the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch YPG, the United States forces have been reactivating two points they had previously abandoned in Raqqa province in the northeast of the country.

Local sources told Anadolu Agency (AA) that American soldiers are redeploying to points that were evacuated in Raqqa shortly before Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in October 2019.

Unsettled by Russia's efforts to establish a presence in Raqqa in recent months and aiming to make its influence on the field more felt, the U.S. forces have been working to return to their bases in the 17th Regiment, located 7 kilometers (4.4 miles) from Raqqa's city center, and at Tabqa Military Airport, which is about 50 kilometers away from the city center.

In this context, in addition to a large number of personnel carrier armored military vehicles, at least nine "Bradley" type armored combat vehicles and dozens of U.S. soldiers were dispatched to the points where the deployment activities are continuing in Raqqa.

The U.S., which actively uses Tabqa Military Airport, strengthens its fortifications with military cargo planes in Raqqa.

U.S. forces have increased their efforts to reinforce their bases in Hassakeh, Deir el-Zour and Raqqa since the beginning of the year, after their military points in the region were targeted by foreign terrorist groups backed by Iran.

In the last four months, Washington has transported hundreds of trucks of military and logistics supplies to bases and military points in the provinces in question.

U.S. soldiers, who are present in YPG-occupied regions east of the Euphrates, deliver shipments to bases and military points through Iraqi territory.

While the U.S. evacuated some of its bases east of the Euphrates with the start of Operation Peace Spring in October 2019, it prioritized settlement around the oil fields.

Continuing their support for the YPG/PKK terrorist organization, the U.S. forces are presently active at many bases and military points in Syria, in the areas occupied by the organization in the provinces of Hassakeh, Raqqa and Deir el-Zour.

In the proposed United States Defense Department 2023 budget, a total of $542 million has been allocated for the training and equipment support fund for various groups, including the YPG/PKK terrorist group. The U.S. works with the YPG/PKK in Iraq and Syria under the pretext of fighting the Daesh terrorist group.

The PKK is a designated terrorist organization in the U.S., Turkey and the European Union, and Washington's support for its Syrian affiliate has been a major strain on bilateral relations with Ankara. Turkey strongly opposes the YPG's presence in northern Syria, and Ankara has long objected to the U.S.' support for the YPG, a group that poses a threat to Turkey and that terrorizes local people, destroying their homes and forcing them to flee.