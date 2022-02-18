The United States and the PKK terrorist organization’s Syrian wing, the YPG, conducted a military exercise in the war-torn country’s eastern Deir el-Zour province, according to local sources.

U.S. troops launched the armed training with YPG terrorists in the morning in and around the industrial zone located in the Abu Khashab desert, northwest of Deir el-Zour, according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity over security concerns.

Combat aircraft and helicopters, as well as several tanks and armored vehicles, are joining the exercise.

The YPG terrorists will get training on using mortars, artillery fire and guided anti-tank missiles during the exercise, in which some troops from the Global Coalition Against Daesh are participating.

In December 2021, U.S. troops conducted joint armed exercises with the YPG terrorists in the desert.

Previous trainings

The U.S. and France, which are part of the coalition against the terrorist group Daesh, have previously supported YPG terrorists in Hassakeh and Deir el-Zour, east of the Euphrates River, with various armed trainings and exercises.

In Hassakeh, the Mount Abdulaziz and Sports Complex areas near U.S. bases and the Omar Oil Field area in Deir el-Zour have become training areas.

In the previous trainings, weapon employment, methods of capturing positions determined by uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the ground, mortar attacks, artillery fire, airborne landings and preventing attacks on bases were explained to terrorists in practice.

In the sports complex in Hassakeh, which serves as a runway for U.S. helicopters, YPG terrorists are also given practical airborne training.

The French soldiers, who were already acting under the auspices of the U.S. in Syria, had given artillery fire training to YPG terrorists.

Hence, the U.S. and the coalition forces it leads have provided armed training to thousands of YPG terrorists since 2015.