Turkish security forces eliminated a top PKK terrorist behind several attacks and who was sought with a TL 1 million ($118,447) bounty on her head, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

The terrorist, identified as Saniye Toprak (codenamed Diljin Mariya Dersim), who was in the Orange Category of the Interior Ministry’s Wanted List, was killed as part of Operation Eren-13 near Mount Gabar in Şırnak province on Aug. 24.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

She was the senior PKK terrorist responsible for operations in the Gabar region.

She was behind a series of attacks against security forces, including an armed attack against the army on May 15, 2017, that killed a special sergeant in Şırnak, an attack on March 30, 2018, that killed seven security forces near the Ormanardi Village in Siirt province during road work and an attack in Şırnak on Nov. 11, 2018, that killed two sergeants.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey, with particular attention paid to targeting high-level terrorists.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.