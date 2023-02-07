The PKK’s Syrian wing, the YPG, has launched a terror attack close to the Öncüpınar border gate in southern Kilis on Tuesday undeterred by the ongoing humanitarian tragedy caused by the deadly earthquakes in Türkiye and national mourning.

"The inhumane terrorist organization PKK/YPG, took advantage of even the earthquake and carried out a vile MLRA (multiple rocket launcher) attack from Tal Rifaat to the area of responsibility of our Öncüpınar Border Post,” the defense ministry said.

The ministry underlined that while there were no casualties, security forces responded to the terrorist targets.

The death toll in Türkiye from a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake rose to 2,921, the country's relief agency announced Tuesday.

Following the devastating earthquakes, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared a week of national mourning to honour the thousands of dead.

All flags at home and abroad are to be set to half-mast until Sunday, the president said on Twitter on Monday evening.