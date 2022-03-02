The Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist organization, the YPG, has recruited four more children in a renewed violation of international law and norms in northern Syria’s Aleppo province Wednesday.

The children aged 14-16 were recruited in the Ain al-Arab region, sources told Anadolu Agency (AA)

The terrorists kidnapped 14-year-old Sevsen Dervis and 16-year-old Nisrin Habas from the Eshme village on Feb. 26.

They also kidnapped 14-year-old Muhammed and 14-year-old Diyar Muhammed from the al-Hajib village on Feb. 28.

The terrorist group kidnapped at least 19 children between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15 last year, according to a Syrian Human Rights Network (SNHR) report published on Dec. 16.

The terrorist group's recruitment and exploitation of children in the conflict-hit country were also reflected in reports by the United Nations.

On Jan. 16, 2020, the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) shared findings that YPG/PKK terrorists are using children as fighters in Syria.

Local people living in areas held by the YPG have long suffered from its atrocities, as the terrorist organization has a notorious record of human rights abuses, ranging from kidnappings, recruitment of child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement.

Since its foundation, the PKK has forcibly taken at least one child from families who do not "pay taxes" in support of the group. To fill its ranks, the PKK has continuously raided villages and kidnapped young adults from the ages of 15 to 20 through violent means. In addition to forced conscription, the PKK also conducts propaganda campaigns that mainly target university students. The terrorist group's approach has remained largely consistent, according to statements by captured or surrendered members of the organization.