Militants from the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian offshoot, the YPG, have been obstructing the efforts of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in Deir el-Zour province through activities including racketeering, pressure and violent attacks.

The YPG terrorists force local and international NGOs to pay money for so-called licenses to operate in the area. They unilaterally suspend such organizations’ activities and carry out attacks, forcing workers to leave the area.

An NGO worker identified with initials Y.Z. told Yeni Şafak daily that NGOs are forced to submit an application to the so-called “organizations committee,” which is forwarded to a security committee dominated by PKK terrorists.

“Here is when the bargaining takes place. They demand money from aid agencies and put pressure on them to hire their affiliates in senior positions,” Y.Z. said, adding that those who refuse to comply with the YPG/PKK’s terms are unable to receive the licenses and their operations are obstructed by the terrorist group.

Meanwhile, doctors and workers of medical centers that refuse to give money to YPG/PKK terrorists are subject to attacks, forcing them to suspend operations or leave the area.

For instance, the Sawsan Development and Health Association had to suspend its hospital’s operations in al-Busayrah as a result of the YPG/PKK’s terrorist attacks. A YPG/PKK terrorist who had wanted to work in the hospital carried out an armed attack against the hospital in November, telling health care staff that they will not be able to return to their jobs unless they hire her. The hospital has been closed since then.

People living in areas held by YPG terrorists have long complained about the terrorist group's oppression.

The YPG has also been digging tunnels in al-Darbasiyah, al-Malikiyah and Ain al-Arab, also known as Kobani, a tactic it copied from the Daesh terrorist group, to infiltrate Turkey and launch terrorist attacks.

The terrorist group has a notorious record of human rights abuses in Syria, ranging from kidnappings, recruitment of child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.