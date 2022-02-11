A Syrian family, who lost three of their children in a terrorist attack perpetrated by the PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG in Afrin, wants the terrorists to be held accountable for their crimes.

The Ulvan family was among the many civilians who took shelter in Afrin, a border town cleared of terrorists with Turkiye's Olive Branch Operation, following the Assad regime's missile strikes in southeastern Idlib three years ago.

On Jan. 20, the Ulvan family's house was hit in a missile attack from the PKK-held town of Tal Rifaat. The children who were playing in the courtyard were killed in the attack.

Three other members of the family were also injured and taken to Turkey for treatment.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the father, Mustafa Ulvan said: "While I was praying with my son, we suddenly heard a noise. We ran to the courtyard, the children were lying on the floor."

"My 8-year-old daughter died on the spot. Our three children died ... one of my daughters was injured, she was treated in Turkey," he added.

Father Mustafa Ulvan holds a picture of his 8-year-old daughter who was killed in a YPG/PKK terrorist attack in Afrin, Syria, Feb. 11, 2022. (AA Photo)

He went on to say: "We left Idlib because of the regime. Here, we lost our children and house with the YPG attack. This is a safe zone, why are they doing this?"

"All I wish from Allah is that those who made us suffer be held accountable," he added.

Selam Unvan, 11, who was injured in the attack, said, "My vision was clouded with a plume of dust billowing at the door."

"I was flung in another direction, I could not hear anything. My brother came and picked me up," she said.

Having returned to Afrin after her treatment in Turkey, Selam said she lives in perpetual fear. "I hope such an attack would not happen again, and my family would not be harmed," she said.

Four civilians were killed and 10 others injured in rocket attacks by the YPG/PKK terrorist group on Jan. 20 in Afrin.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.