A member of the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organization, was held by security forces in southern Adana province, a security source said on Thursday.

Police received information that the terrorist, identified only by his initials I. M. I., escaped from Syria's Ras al-Ain district when Turkey launched the counterterrorism Operation Peace Spring, the source told Anadolu Agency (AA) on condition of anonymity.

Security teams mobilized and rounded up the suspect, who was working as an agricultural laborer in the Yüreğir district, it added.

A court later remanded the suspect in police custody.

Ras al-Ain was liberated from terrorists through Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9, 2019, to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Locals living in areas held by the YPG have long suffered from its atrocities as the terrorist organization has a notorious record of human rights abuses, ranging from kidnappings, recruitment of child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement. While the terrorist group increased its oppression ahead of Turkey's cross-border operation, they planted explosives and converted many schools and other public buildings into military bases, with some even hosting tunnels for terrorists to hide in and escape.

Since the launch of the operation, Turkey has been supporting every aspect of life in the region, from health to education, security to agriculture. In this respect, efforts to clear bombs and improvised explosive devices were launched and administration duties were given to local councils. The country also rolled up its sleeves to reconstruct hospitals, schools, mosques and roads destroyed by the YPG.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria – Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019. These operations all aimed to prevent the formation of a terrorism corridor and to enable the peaceful resettlement of residents.

Meanwhile, Turkey continues to battle terrorism within its borders.

Five al-Qaida, Daesh suspects caught

Five individuals suspected of belonging to the Daesh and al-Qaida terrorist groups were detained in Istanbul province on Thursday.

Teams from the Istanbul counterterrorism department have begun efforts to catch suspects who had been sharing propaganda material and threats on social media in the name of Daesh and al-Qaida-linked groups.

Within the scope of efforts, nine simultaneous raids were carried out in seven provinces of Istanbul.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.