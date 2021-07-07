The terrorist PKK’s Syrian offshoot YPG attacked an ambulance rushing a woman and her sick daughter to hospital in northern Syria, security sources said Wednesday. A YPG/PKK sniper targeted the ambulance carrying the civilians in Syria’s Tal Abyad, sources said, adding that no casualties have been reported but the attack damaged the ambulance and equipment inside it.

The ambulance, which belongs to the Turkish military, was bringing the woman and her 2-year-old daughter to hospital from Tal Zikaro village when it was attacked near the M-4 highway.

Last month, a YPG attack on a hospital in northwestern Syria killed at least 14 civilian patients and injured more than 27. Turkey has on many occasions accused Western countries of turning a blind eye to the YPG's vicious attacks and blasted certain nations, such as the United States, for supporting the terrorist group.

The PKK is a designated terrorist organization in the U.S., Turkey and the European Union, and Washington's support for its Syrian affiliate has been a major strain on bilateral relations with Ankara. The U.S. primarily partnered with the YPG in northeastern Syria in its fight against the Daesh terrorist group, while Turkey has strongly opposed the YPG's presence in northern Syria. Ankara has long objected to the U.S.' support for the YPG, a group that poses a threat to Turkey and terrorizes local people, destroying their homes and forcing them to flee.

Under the pretext of fighting Daesh, the U.S. has provided military training and given truckloads of military support to the YPG, despite its NATO ally's security concerns. Underlining that it is not possible to support one terrorist group to defeat another, Turkey conducted its own counterterrorism operations, over the course of which it has managed to remove a significant number of terrorists from the region.