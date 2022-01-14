The YPG/PKK terrorists have established a new political party in Qamishli, northern Syria, reports said Friday.

The Al Jazeera Guards, a militant group affiliated with the terrorist PKK’s Syrian offshoot YPG under the umbrella of the SDF, established the so-called Syrian Construction and Development Party, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Muhammad Qani Salman Harran, the brother of Rafi Harran who is the head of Al Jazeera Guards, was named the chairperson of the party, the report said.

Many YPG/PKK figures have taken part in the 300-member founding delegation of the party, the report added.

The United States and its partner YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, have formed a new border force by deploying thousands of Arab elements on the Syrian-Iraqi border. Local sources also reported that the YPG has begun a campaign of forced recruitment of young people in areas under its control, ahead of a potential Turkish military operation against the group in northern Syria.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) put into practice its plans to establish border guard units in Syria in late 2017 on the grounds of "preventing the revival of Daesh," but the plan could not be implemented due to Turkey's diplomatic and military pressure.

Turkey strongly opposed the YPG's presence in northern Syria and the formation of a terror corridor, which has been a major sticking point in strained Turkey-U.S. relations. Ankara has long objected to the U.S.' support of the YPG, a group that poses a threat to Turkey and terrorizes local people, destroying homes and forcing people to flee.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria: Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019. These operations all aimed to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful resettlement of residents. Ankara considers the YPG/PKK a grave national security threat. Nonetheless, the group was largely deployed by the U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition under the pretext of fighting the terrorist group on the ground.