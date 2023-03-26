As tensions escalate over Armenian military movements in Karabakh, Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of intentionally disrupting the peace process and destabilizing the region.

In a statement issued by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Baku claimed its military had taken “appropriate control measures” near the Lachin road to prevent illegal Armenian activities and “potential provocations.”

The Lachin road, also known as the Lachin corridor, is a narrow strip of land that connects the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Armenia; thus it is very geopolitically strategic for the archfoes Baku and Yerevan.

The statement reiterated that Armenia has intensified military movements, including the transportation of personnel, weapons and other equipment, through Azerbaijani territories where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.

This development, according to Baku, shows the necessity “to establish a border control checkpoint between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the endpoint of the Lachin road.”

The ministry also noted the recent activation of illegal road construction works by Armenians on the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road and Khankendi-Kosalar-Mirzeler-Turshsu road, passing north of this route.

“Despite numerous appeals from the Azerbaijani side,” it said, “no necessary measures have been taken to prevent the transportation of weapons and other military equipment.”

The ministry cited the killing of two Azerbaijani soldiers on March 5, who were shot dead by Armenian forces when they tried to stop vehicles for inspection on the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road, as evidence of Armenia's intention to aggravate the situation.

War of words

The statement further condemned Armenia's leaders for their “aggressive rhetoric” in recent days, which included repeated statements by the Armenian president, prime minister and foreign minister against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The war of words between the leaders of the disputed countries recently drew the attention of the EU as Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, expressed concern over the escalated tension in phone calls with both presidents on Saturday.

Michel called on the leaders to seek compromise solutions and refrain from any actions that could risk escalation in the South Caucasus.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday said Armenia must negotiate in good faith and respect Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

From left to right, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian attend trilateral talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Oct. 31, 2022. (EPA Photos)

His comments came in response to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian saying on Twitter that a peace treaty between the two can be reached.

In a statement, the European Council reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to helping the parties reach a long-awaited normalization and sustainable peace.

‘Intention to disrupt’

In the same statement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry once again claimed that Armenia has not yet given up its territorial claims against Azerbaijan and that its steps show an “intention to purposefully disrupt the peace process” and “a lack of interest in ensuring peace and stability in the region,” despite recent international efforts toward a peace agreement.

The ministry urged Armenia to “refrain from provocative actions and statements that aggravate the situation in the region” and “to fulfill its obligations instead of trying to confuse the international community.”

Tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been ongoing since 1991, primarily due to the Armenian military's illegal occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding areas, which are recognized as part of Azerbaijan by the international community.

In the fall of 2020, the conflict escalated when the Armenian Army repeatedly broke cease-fire agreements and attacked Azerbaijan, leading to Azerbaijan liberating several cities, villages and settlements that were previously occupied by Armenia during a 44-day conflict.

After the conflict, a peace agreement was brokered by Russia, but it remains highly fragile due to occasional shootouts along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in Karabakh.

Just last Saturday, Moscow issued a warning to the disputing countries regarding the Russian peacekeepers. In a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, it was stated that the peacekeepers are "taking measures aimed at preventing escalation ... and mutual provocations."