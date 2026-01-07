Clashes between Syrian government forces and the U.S.-backed YPG terrorist group in the northern city of Aleppo killed at least nine people, mostly civilians, on Wednesday, the second day of violence, while Defense Minister Yaşar Güler continues to urge the YPG to cease all terrorist activities in Syria.

The violence erupted around neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh, areas that have long been flashpoints despite an agreement earlier this year aimed at easing tensions.

By Tuesday evening, it was reported that the death toll had risen to four civilians, including two women and a child.

In a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Syria’s Defense Ministry blamed the YPG, saying Kurdish fighters shelled neighborhoods adjacent to areas under their control. It was reported that five people were also killed by YPG fire, including four civilians and one Defense Ministry member.

The Syrian Agriculture Ministry said two of the dead were employees at a research center.

“The YPG is again proving that it does not recognize the March 10 agreement and is trying to undermine it,” the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

On the other hand, Güler called on the YPG and affiliated groups to cease all armed activity, including in Syria.

"We will not allow any terrorist group, particularly the PKK/YPG, to establish a foothold in the region," Güler added.

The YPG, a militant group seen by Ankara as an extension of the PKK, recently agreed to end its four-decade armed struggle against Türkiye.

A close ally of the new authorities, Türkiye shares a 900-kilometer (550-mile) border with Syria.

Following the flare-ups, civil aviation authorities announced the suspension of flights to and from Aleppo International Airport for 24 hours, diverting air traffic to Damascus. Aleppo Governor Azzam al-Gharib said schools, universities and government offices would be closed on Wednesday, citing the security situation and what he described as shelling of hospitals and public institutions.

The YPG controls large swathes of oil-rich territory in northern and northeastern Syria and, with backing from a U.S.-led coalition.

Talks between YPG leader Ferhat Abdi Şahin and officials in Damascus resumed this week but ended without tangible results, as the terrorist group's demands for decentralized rule continue to clash with the new government.

In March, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa signed a deal with the YPG, under which they agreed to move forward with a plan to integrate the terrorist group into the Syrian army.