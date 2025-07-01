Antalya’s dominance at the historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival continues to grow, with reigning champion Yusuf Can Zeybek aiming to secure the coveted golden belt permanently by winning his third consecutive title this year.

Widely regarded as the “Olympics of oil wrestling,” the centuries-old Tarihi Kırkpınar Yağlı Güreşleri has seen a remarkable shift in recent years, as pehlivans from Antalya have turned the competition into their personal showcase.

The golden belt, the sport’s most prized symbol, has gone uninterrupted to the Mediterranean province for the last several years, thanks to consistent investment in youth development and a deep pool of talented wrestlers.

Since 2017, Antalya’s wrestlers have ruled the grassy arena in Edirne.

That year, Ismail Balaban claimed the title after a tense golden-point battle against fellow Antalyan Orhan Okulu.

Okulu bounced back to win in 2018, defeating veteran Şaban Yılmaz in another hard-fought final. Then came the resurgence of Ali Gürbüz, who won in 2019 by overpowering Okulu again.

Although the 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gürbüz was retroactively granted the title to maintain continuity.

In 2021, Gürbüz captured his fourth title after defeating İsmail Koç, strengthening his legacy.

The following year saw Cengizhan Şimşek initially crowned champion after beating Mustafa Taş, but the title was later stripped due to a doping violation, and the golden belt was awarded to Taş, who wrestles for the Antalya Water and Sewage Authority club despite being originally from Sinop.

The current face of Antalya’s golden era is Yusuf Can Zeybek.

In 2023, he emerged victorious over Balaban in a closely contested 49-minute bout. A year later, he repeated the feat, defeating Taş with a calculated leg-and-waist maneuver known as kasnak-paça, cementing his status as Kırkpınar’s top wrestler.

Now known by the nickname “Kurt bakışlı,” or “Wolf-Eyed,” Zeybek is on the verge of making history.

If Zeybek wins this year’s 664th Kırkpınar tournament, he will become the eternal owner of the golden belt, a rare honor granted to wrestlers who win the title three years in a row.

Since 1960, this tradition has only been achieved by a handful of legends and is overseen by the Edirne Municipality.

Antalya’s sustained success in Kırkpınar is no coincidence.

The province’s municipalities and private clubs have created strong support systems for young athletes, offering access to facilities, coaching, and frequent competition.

These efforts have transformed Antalya into a powerhouse in Turkish oil wrestling, with local wrestlers consistently reaching the finals at both Kırkpınar and other events across the country.