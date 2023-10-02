An athletics official at the Asian Games in Hangzhou found himself amid a terrifying ordeal that left spectators and participants in disbelief.

The incident unfolded during the men's hammer final, taking place at the bustling Olympic stadium in the heart of the Chinese city.

Just minutes before 8:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, the spotlight was on Kuwait's Ali Zankawi as he prepared for one of his throws. The anticipation was palpable in the packed stadium, but what transpired next would send shockwaves through the venue.

As Zankawi released the hammer, it veered off course dramatically, taking an unexpected trajectory.

Instead of soaring straight into the designated outfield area, the heavy projectile shot out sideways and dangerously low to the right.

It was a horrifying moment as the hammer collided with a sitting technical official, causing immediate chaos and panic.

The official in question, Huang Qinhua, 62, suffered a severe blow to his right leg.

The impact was so forceful that it led to a significant and distressing injury, resulting in serious bleeding.

Spectators and athletes alike watched in stunned horror as blood began spurting from the wounded leg.

Without hesitation, Zankawi rushed to the aid of the injured official.

TOPSHOT - An official reacts in pain after his leg was injured by a stray hammer thrown by Ali Zankawi (L) who attempts to stem the bleeding during the men's hammer throw final athletics event at the 2022 Asian Games, Hangzhou, China, Sept. 30, 2023. (AFP Photo)

He used his massive hands and strength to improvise a makeshift tourniquet, desperately attempting to stem the bleeding.

Medical professionals wasted no time in providing crucial care to Huang Qinhua.

They applied a tourniquet to his injured leg and then carefully transported him away on a stretcher, rushing him to a nearby hospital.

In the aftermath of this harrowing incident, Games spokesman Xu Deqing held a press conference on Sunday to provide an update on Huang's condition.

"He arrived at the hospital at 8:15 p.m., where he was diagnosed with a right open tibiofibular fracture," Xu Deqing announced.

"Currently, his vital signs are stable," he added.

Ali Zankawi, who had been at the center of this dramatic episode, appeared visibly shaken.

Witnesses reported seeing him inquiring about the well-being of Huang Qinhua, revealing the compassion and concern that can sometimes emerge from adversity.

Despite the chaos and trauma of the incident, the men's hammer final continued.

China's Wang Qi emerged victorious, claiming the top spot on the podium.

Zankawi, despite the emotional turmoil of the moment, managed to secure eighth place with a season's best throw of 67.57 meters, achieved in the second round prior to the misthrown hammer.

This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the immense power and velocity of the 7.26 kg. (16-pound) hammer used in the event.

The netting surrounding the throwing circle, though designed to offer some protection, proved insufficient in stopping the hammer's trajectory.

In athletics competitions, such netting is intended to hang relatively loosely to prevent hammer balls and discuses from bouncing back at the athletes in the event of a misthrow.

However, as Saturday's incident demonstrated, there may be room for reevaluation and enhancement of safety protocols to ensure better protection for officials and participants alike.

The incident quickly gained traction on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, sparking discussions about the need for improved safety measures in athletics events to prevent such heart-stopping incidents in the future.