Istanbul club Anadolu Efes announced on Tuesday that four members of the team have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement by the club, the cases were found after a routine round of tests carried out on Nov. 20 and Nov. 23.

Avoiding to disclose details about the cases, the club did not specify whether the cases were found among players or other members of the team.

“Three asymptomatic cases continue their treatment at home in isolation. Treatment for one person showing symptoms is underway at a hospital,” the statement read.

Anadolu Efes faces Serbian side Crvena Zvezda next in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Thursday.