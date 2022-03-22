Istanbul basketballing giants Anadolu Efes on Tuesday stunned Real Madrid with a 93-90 win in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 31 game.

Serbian guard Vasilije Micic led the Istanbul team to victory with 29 points in the hard-fought battle against the Spanish powerhouse at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul.

For Los Merengues, Argentinian Gabriel Deck scored the most points with 23 and also made 10 rebounds.

The Efes were behind until the last period but managed to come out on top with spectacular performances by Shane Larkin and Vasilije Micic in the last quarter.

Real Madrid placed second with 25 wins and 18 losses, while Anadolu Efes is at the fifth spot with 24 wins and 14 losses in the EuroLeague standings.