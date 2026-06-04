Jalen Brunson took a beating but never blinked, summoning a vintage George Gervin-like flourish in the fourth quarter to lift the New York Knicks to a Game 1 victory in the NBA Finals.

The San Antonio legend known as “The Iceman” would have appreciated the flair, even as his former city was left stunned by a 105-95 Knicks win Wednesday night, sealed with poise over the final two minutes.

Brunson poured in 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter as New York erased a 14-point third-quarter deficit, extending its winning streak to 12 straight playoff games, tied for the second-longest postseason streak in NBA history.

“Jalen was MVP in the second half,” New York coach Mike Brown said. “He was huge for us. He did what MVP candidates are supposed to do. He carried us home, and we put the ball in his hands and he got it done for us down the stretch.”

Brunson had a rough first half after injuring his right knee in the first quarter and his left ankle in the second.

On the knee injury, Harrison Barnes of the Spurs and Landry Shamet of the Knicks were battling for position after a missed free throw when Barnes fell directly into Brunson’s knee with 1:27 remaining in the first quarter.

Brunson went to the locker room and returned with 8:03 left in the second quarter. Two minutes later, he hurt his ankle on a driving basket.

“When I saw him walk back to the bench, it was a relief,” Knicks teammate Karl-Anthony Towns said of Brunson.

Brunson was 7 of 22 shooting entering the final quarter before finding his rhythm, hitting 5 of 9 shots in the fourth.

“I think it starts with my confidence. It comes with my work ethic,” Brunson said. “I think most importantly, knowing we’re on the road and knowing my teammates have my back. I think that’s the biggest thing in an environment like this. The trust they have in me and the trust I have in them has gotten us to this point.”

The Spurs had few answers over the final 12 minutes when it came to slowing Brunson.

“He’s an elite player,” Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said. “We’re going to have many more chances. It’s a first-to-four series. We’re going to have time to work on it.”

New York closed the game with 11 straight points while playing in its first NBA Finals game since 1999.

Towns contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Josh Hart was solid all around with 15 rebounds, six assists, four steals and three points for the Knicks.

OG Anunoby scored 12 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for New York, which did not commit a turnover in the final period. San Antonio turned it over five times in the final 12 minutes while shooting 28.6% (6 of 21) and being outscored 29-19.

Wembanyama had 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks but made just 6 of 21 field-goal attempts.

“He missed a few shots early,” San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson said of the French star. “We got him moving in space toward the rim.”

Stephon Castle scored 17 points with eight rebounds, Julian Champagnie added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Dylan Harper had 16 points off the bench.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Friday night in San Antonio.

Shamet scored 13 points off the bench for New York, which shot 41.5% from the field, including 11 of 36 (30.6%) from 3-point range.

The Spurs shot 36% from the field and were 11 of 43 (25.6%) from beyond the arc.

Brunson scored eight straight points, including a driving basket with 6:08 left to give the Knicks a 94-86 lead. Wembanyama responded with eight points during a 9-0 run as the Spurs moved ahead 95-94 with 2:16 to play.

San Antonio did not score again, and Brunson drained a corner 3-pointer to put the Knicks back in front with 1:50 remaining.

Mikal Bridges made two free throws, Brunson hit a jumper and Anunoby sank four straight free throws to seal it.

“Obviously, we’ve been down in a series before,” Wembanyama said. “Never in the Finals, obviously. But I’m not kicking myself about anything. I’m not worried in the slightest.”

San Antonio led by seven at halftime before scoring 10 of the first 13 points in the third quarter to take a 65-51 lead on Harper’s basket.

The Knicks responded with a 20-6 run and tied the score at 71 on Brunson’s jumper with 2:01 remaining in the third.

Knicks backup center Mitchell Robinson (broken right pinkie) played 13 minutes and had two points and six rebounds.

Champagnie had 15 points on five 3-pointers as the Spurs led 55-48 at halftime. Brunson had 11 points in the half for New York.