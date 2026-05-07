Fenerbahçe Beko are one win away from the EuroLeague Final Four after taking a 2-1 lead in a tightly contested playoff quarterfinal series against Zalgiris Kaunas, with Game 4 set for a decisive night in Lithuania.

The defending champions head to Kaunas for Game 4 of their best-of-five series on Thursday, at EuroLeague playoff intensity reaching its peak inside the hostile confines of Zalgirio Arena, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m. local time.

Series finely poised after momentum swing

Fenerbahçe Beko finished the 2025-26 regular season fourth with a 24-14 record, earning home-court advantage against fifth-seeded Zalgiris Kaunas, who closed at 23-15.

The matchup has delivered the expected playoff intensity, with Fenerbahçe’s structure and defensive control tested against Zalgiris’ physicality and home-driven energy.

Fenerbahçe entered the postseason as reigning champions, coached by Sarunas Jasikevicius, who faces a notable storyline against his former club.

How the series has unfolded

Game 1 in Istanbul saw Fenerbahçe set the tone with an 89-78 win at Ulker Sports and Event Hall, controlling tempo and limiting Zalgiris in transition.

Game 2 followed a similar pattern, as the Turkish side strengthened their grip with an 86-74 victory to move 2-0 ahead.

Game 3 brought the response. In Kaunas, Zalgiris produced a comeback win, overturning a double-digit deficit to claim an 81-78 victory.

Azuolas Tubelis led the charge with a 31 PIR performance as the hosts closed strongly behind a late defensive surge and a loud home crowd.

What is at stake in Game 4

Fenerbahçe lead the series 2-1 and are one win away from the 2026 EuroLeague Final Four. A victory in Kaunas would seal the series 3-1 and send them through without returning to Istanbul.

A Zalgiris win would force a decisive Game 5 back in Türkiye, shifting pressure back onto the defending champions.

Key themes shaping the matchup

Zalgiris remain dangerous at home, with Zalgirio Arena creating one of the most intense environments in European basketball.

Fenerbahçe, however, bring championship experience, depth, and late-game composure from last season’s title run.

The coaching storyline adds another layer, with Jasikevicius navigating a high-stakes return against a club deeply tied to his legacy.