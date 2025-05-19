The 2025 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four hits fever pitch as Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul locks horns with defending champs Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens in a scorching semifinal showdown on Friday at the Etihad Arena.

Last year, Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos dismantled Fenerbahçe 73-57 en route to the crown.

The pain hasn’t faded.

While Panathinaikos took both regular-season clashes this year, Sarunas Jasikevicius-led Fenerbahçe squad is tighter, tougher, and burning with purpose.

Road to Abu Dhabi

Fenerbahçe’s path to their seventh Final Four was paved with dominance – a 3-0 sweep of Paris Basketball and two six-game win streaks this season.

Jasikevicius, now Coach of the Year, has drilled discipline and depth into a hungry squad.

Still, a recent 72-62 Turkish BSL stumble against Beşiktaş raised eyebrows. Jasikevicius responded: “We know how they’ll attack. It’s about execution – nothing more.”

Panathinaikos, with Ataman chasing a historic fifth final appearance, edged Anadolu Efes in a gritty Game 5 thanks to a breakout performance from Cedi Osman.

Ataman’s track record – four straight EuroLeague semifinal wins – speaks volumes.

Stars like Kendrick Nunn, Kostas Sloukas, and Ömer Yurtseven round out a formidable squad, but the status of Mathias Lessort remains uncertain.

A leg break earlier this season put him out, but Ataman hinted at a dramatic return.

Tactics, tempo, and toughness

Jasikevicius knows it’ll come down to controlling the glass, limiting “50-50 shots,” and containing Osman’s late-season surge.

Hayes-Davis versus Nunn could light up the court – but Fenerbahçe insists it's team ball or nothing.

Panathinaikos lean on Sloukas’ court vision and Nunn’s firepower, with Ataman’s fan-fueled swagger promising noise even in the Gulf.

For the first time, the EuroLeague Final Four lands in the Middle East, drawing global attention to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from May 23-25.

Win, and it’s a shot at the title on May 25 against Olympiacos or AS Monaco. Lose, and it’s the bronze.