Fenerbahçe Beko travel to Italy on Thursday to face EA7 Emporio Armani Milano in EuroLeague Round 17, with both teams separated by only half a game and positioned just outside the playoff places as the regular season moves toward its midpoint.

The game will be played at Milan’s Allianz Cloud Arena, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. CET (10:30 p.m. Turkish time).

Fenerbahçe enter the round ninth in the standings at 9-6, having played one fewer game than most of their direct rivals due to a postponement.

Milano sit 10th at 9-7, making the matchup a direct contest between two teams attempting to stabilize their positions in a congested middle tier of the table.

Recent results

Fenerbahçe come into the game seeking a response after a narrow home defeat in Round 16.

The Istanbul side saw a six-game winning streak end with an 81-77 loss to Panathinaikos AKTOR, a game decided in the closing minutes.

While the result halted their momentum, the performance reinforced the team’s overall consistency this season, particularly on the defensive end and on the boards.

Under coach Sarunas Jasikevicius, Fenerbahçe have relied on structure, patience and physicality.

They have been one of the stronger rebounding teams in the competition and have generally limited opponents’ second-chance opportunities.

Their challenge in Milan will be to maintain that balance away from home against a team that prefers to increase tempo and space the floor.

Milano arrive with confidence following an 89-82 win over Real Madrid, one of the most notable results of their season.

Ettore Messina’s team controlled large stretches of that game through disciplined defense and effective ball movement, preventing Madrid from finding rhythm in transition.

The victory continued a trend of improved home performances after an inconsistent opening stretch.

Familiar EuroLeague matchup

Thursday’s game will be the 27th EuroLeague meeting between the clubs.

Fenerbahçe hold a 17-9 advantage in the all-time series, though the rivalry has produced several closely contested games in recent seasons.

In the 2024-25 campaign, each team won on the road, with Milano taking a 91-85 victory in Istanbul before Fenerbahçe responded with a decisive 100-76 win in Milan.

That history suggests that home-court advantage has not always been decisive in this matchup, though Milano’s form at the Allianz Cloud has been more reliable this season than in previous years.

Statistical contrast

The teams’ season averages underline their stylistic differences.

Fenerbahçe are scoring 80.3 points per game while pulling down 36.6 rebounds and dishing out 16.5 assists.

Their offense is often built through half-court sets, with an emphasis on controlling possession and limiting turnovers.

Milano operate at a slightly higher offensive output, averaging 85.1 points per game with 18.7 assists, reflecting a greater focus on ball movement and perimeter shooting.

While they trail Fenerbahçe in rebounding, they have been effective at creating advantages through spacing and quick decision-making.

Wade Baldwin IV has been Fenerbahçe’s leading scorer, averaging 13.9 points per game while also serving as a primary creator in late-clock situations.

For Milano, Shavon Shields leads the way with 13.9 points per game, offering scoring versatility from multiple positions and the ability to stretch defenses.

Guduric's return

One of the more notable individual storylines involves Marko Guduric, who will face Fenerbahçe in EuroLeague play for the first time since his move to Milano in the summer.

Guduric spent two separate spells with the Istanbul club, winning four Turkish League titles and contributing to deep EuroLeague runs, including last season’s championship campaign.

Since joining Milano on a multi-year deal, Guduric has featured in 14 EuroLeague games, averaging 9.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

His familiarity with Fenerbahçe’s system and personnel could influence how Milano manage key stretches, particularly in half-court situations.