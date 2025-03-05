Iskenderunspor’s fairy-tale run in the Turkish Cup continues, as the TFF 2. Lig side storms into the quarterfinals, defying expectations and lifting the spirits of a city still recovering from the 2023 Feb. 6 devastating twin earthquakes.

The club’s cup journey began with a dominant 4-1 victory over Tire 2021 in the third round.

Then came a stunning 1-0 upset against Süper Lig’s Hatayspor, securing a historic place in the group stage.

Facing stiff competition in Group A, Iskenderunspor held 1. Lig side Ankaragücü to a 1-1 draw away and battled Trabzonspor to a thrilling 2-2 stalemate at home.

Their defining moment came with a resilient 2-1 road win over Fatih Karagümrük.

Finishing second behind Trabzonspor with an unbeaten record (five points), they clinched a well-earned quarterfinal berth.

The club’s unexpected success has ignited a passion in İskenderun, a community still healing from the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes.

As the team prepares for its next challenge, anticipation grows for the quarterfinal draw, set to take place at Riva Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp.

Iskenderunspor President Hakan Bolat acknowledged the magnitude of the achievement. “Reaching the quarterfinals undefeated is an incredible feat. Now, we could face Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, or Konyaspor. It’s a tough road ahead, but we believe in our team’s resilience,” he said.

The club’s success has drawn attention, with transfer interest in several key players.

Head coach Metin Akpunar praised his squad’s determination. “These boys have written their names in İskenderun’s football history. Advancing undefeated in a group with Trabzonspor is extraordinary.”

Defender Mehmet Manış is eager for a marquee matchup. “I hope we draw Beşiktaş or Fenerbahçe. We want to test ourselves against the best.” Midfielder Kadir Turhan echoed the team’s confidence. “We’ve made headlines. Now, we aim to bring home another historic result.”