The Washington Wizards ended their 16-game NBA losing streak on Saturday with a 122-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets, despite Nikola Jokic's 56-point performance.

Jokic, who won his third NBA Most Valuable Player award last season, posted a career scoring high – surpassing a 53-point performance in game four of the 2023 Western Conference semifinals against Phoenix and a 50-point regular-season best against Sacramento in 2021.

The Serbian big man added 16 rebounds and eight assists but it was all to no avail as Washington, buoyed by 39 points from Jordan Poole, won for the first time since Oct. 30.

Poole made a career-high nine of Washington's 16 3-pointers while the Nuggets connected on just five of their 24 attempts from beyond the arc.

Justin Champagnie scored 23 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards, who were without a string of key players including Kyle Kuzma, Malcolm Brogdon and Saddiq Bey.

Washington seized control early against a Nuggets team without five regulars, including Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Dario Saric who were all ruled out hours before the game.

They out-scored the Nuggets 36-29 in the first quarter and led 69-57 at halftime.

Jokic went for broke in the third in a bid to turn things around, connecting on nine of an astonishing 20 shot attempts and scoring 23 points as the Nuggets whittled the deficit to six points going into the final period.

The Wizards pushed their lead back to 13 early in the fourth with Jokic getting some rest on the bench, and Denver couldn't get the deficit below five points the rest of the way.

"Hearing some MVP chants was kind of cool when the MVP (Jokic) was on the floor," Poole said of the cheers of Washington fans when he went to the free-throw line in the closing seconds.

Meanwhile, Evan Mobley scored a career-high 41 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers in a dominant 116-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Mobley set the tone with 23 points in the first quarter when he made five of his six three-pointers and the Cavs pushed their lead to as many as 22 before taking a 63-52 advantage into halftime.

"He didn't hit the rim on the threes," teammate Caris LeVert said of Mobley's effort. "They were all swishes, like the first four or five... it was definitely a sight to see."

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland added 18 points apiece for the Cavs and Jarrett Allen added 11 points and 10 assists as Cleveland improved to 21-3.

Grizzles hold off Celtics

In Boston, Ja Morant scored 32 points with nine rebounds and nine assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 127-121 victory over the reigning champion Celtics.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Grizzlies, who fended off the Celtics' fourth-quarter comeback bid.

Boston took the lead for the first time early in the final period, going up 97-94 on Payton Pritchard's 3-pointer.

Memphis regained the lead for good with 8:25 remaining, pulling away after Boston cut the deficit to one on a Jayson Tatum basket with 4:34 to play.

Jrue Holiday scored 23 points to lead six Celtics players to score in double figures. Pritchard and Jaylen Brown scored 22 apiece while Tatum was just shy of a triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

There were several triple-doubles elsewhere, however.

Dallas guard Luka Doncic posted his second triple-double in as many games with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the Mavericks' 125-118 victory over the Raptors in Toronto.

Kyrie Irving added 29 points and Klay Thompson scored 20 as six Mavs players reached double figures to secure a seventh straight victory.

Detroit's Cade Cunningham scored 29 points with 10 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists as the Pistons beat the New York Knicks 120-111.

Cunningham recorded his fifth triple-double of the season, third-most in the NBA this season behind Jokic's nine and the seven of LeBron James.

Jalen Brunson scored 31 points and handed out 10 assists to pace the Knicks, who saw a four-game winning streak end.