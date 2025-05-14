Nikola Jokic was nearly uncontainable against Oklahoma City’s relentless defense Tuesday night, pouring in 44 points and grabbing 15 rebounds while shooting 17 of 25 – many under heavy pressure.

But even that brilliance wasn’t enough.

The Thunder held firm for a gritty 112-105 win, pushing the defending champs to the brink. The Nuggets now head home down 3-2 in the Western Conference semifinals, staring down elimination in Game 6.

Jokic said Oklahoma City still played the same kind of defense that bothered him in Games 2 through 4, when he shot just 33% from the field and 18.2% from 3-point range.

He again mostly dealt with 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren, 7-footer Isaiah Hartenstein and the rugged, energetic Jaylin Williams.

To Jokic, the difference was simple.

“The ball is going in,” he said. “They were still doing what they’re doing.”

Jokic made 8 of 13 shots and scored 19 points in the first half.

“He made the touch shots around the rim that seemed like hadn’t been going his way lately, which is surprising because he’s been so good at it for so long,” Denver interim coach David Adelman said. “Once he saw those go in, it just kind of unleashed everything else.”

But Jokic’s teammates struggled. Jamal Murray scored 28 points but made just 10 of 27 shots. Aaron Gordon scored 13. No other Nuggets player scored more than eight.

Jokic’s teammates made 23 of 72 shots and combined for just 61 points.

“We had a great performance from Nikola, just have to have a few other guys have a game, which we can do in Game 6,” Adelman said. “I have full confidence in our guys.”

Denver took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Oklahoma City outscored the Nuggets 34-19 in the final period.

Jokic said falling short was disappointing, but he believes the Nuggets still can win the series.

“I mean, of course, it happens,” he said of the rough finish. “And some people will say that we were not supposed to win Game 1, but we won it. And then Game 3, we didn’t play very well, but we won. ... It’s a playoff. It’s a series. Every game is different.”