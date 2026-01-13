The Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles deepened Monday night as a career scoring outburst from Luka Doncic went unrewarded in a 124-112 loss to the Sacramento Kings, extending Los Angeles’ skid to three straight defeats.

Doncic erupted for 42 points, carrying the offensive load on a night when the Lakers could not buy a basket from the perimeter. They made just eight of 36 3-point attempts, a glaring weakness that undercut an otherwise competitive effort.

LeBron James, wearing a commemorative patch to mark his unprecedented 23rd NBA season, added 22 points but cut a frustrated figure as the Lakers failed to generate consistent rhythm.

DeAndre Ayton finished with 13 points, while Jaxson Hayes chipped in 12 off the bench. Only four Lakers reached double figures.

“We literally couldn’t make a shot,” coach JJ Redick said.

Sacramento, unfazed by its place near the bottom of the Western Conference, rode DeMar DeRozan’s 32-point performance to the win. Russell Westbrook added 22 points against his former team, helping the Kings control the game down the stretch.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers continued their recent uptick with a gritty 98-96 upset of the Boston Celtics in Indianapolis. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 21 points and delivered the decisive moment, banking in a floating jumper with seven seconds left.

Boston had one last chance, but Derrick White’s 32-foot 3-point attempt rattled out with two seconds remaining as the Pacers held on for their third straight victory.

In Toronto, Kyle Lowry received an emotional welcome as the Philadelphia 76ers rolled past the Raptors 115-102. The 39-year-old, a central figure in Toronto’s lone NBA title in 2019, was given a standing ovation in the fourth quarter in what could be his final appearance in the city.

Lowry played just under two minutes, while Philadelphia cruised behind 33 points from Tyrese Maxey and 27 from Joel Embiid.

“He told me from day one he was here for me,” Maxey said. “He’s been that way every single day.”

The Utah Jazz also sprang an upset, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-112 as Keyonte George scored 32 points and Lauri Markkanen added 28.