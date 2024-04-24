The NBA has launched a probe into an incident involving Strahinja Jokic, the brother of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

According to The Athletic, a video surfaced showing Strahinja allegedly punching someone after the Nuggets' victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Following the Nuggets' 101-99 win in Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series, a video of Strahinja Jokic circulated online. In the footage, he and another Jokic brother, Nemanja, are seen confronting two individuals in the stands at Ball Arena. The video captures Strahinja delivering a punch to one of the fans' faces with his right hand.

The Nuggets have yet to issue a statement but reportedly are looking into the incident.

The elder Jokic brothers have been known to take exception to actions they consider disrespectful of their younger brother.

The brothers had a social media feud with NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris, and in 2017, Strahinja had to be restrained from approaching a referee by arena security.

Strahinja has also faced trouble away from the basketball court. In 2019, he was arrested for allegedly choking and pushing a woman in an attempt to prevent her from leaving an apartment in Denver. Strahinja ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of obstruction and trespassing and received a deferred sentence.

In Game 2, Nikola had 27 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists to give Denver a 2-0 series lead. The Serbian is a two-time league Most Valuable Player and is a finalist for the award this year.

For the season, Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists. In 675 career games, all with the Nuggets, the 29-year-old has averages of 20.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

The series resumes Thursday in Los Angeles.