The NBA’s midseason spectacle finally found its spark.

The first All-Star Game broadcast on NBC since 2002 drew an average of 8.8 million viewers across television and streaming platforms, delivering the event’s largest audience since 2011, according to preliminary Nielsen data and Adobe Analytics released Monday.

The figure marked an 87% increase from last year’s 4.7 million viewers, nearly doubling the audience. Much of that surge followed the debut of the “USA vs. the World” format, which gave the night a competitive edge and a storyline beyond dunks and handshakes.

Viewership peaked at 9.8 million during the 7 to 7:15 p.m. EST quarter-hour, as USA edged the World team 48-45 in the tightest stretch of the tournament.

On the court, Anthony Edwards earned MVP honors with 32 points, nine rebounds and three assists for Team USA across three 12-minute games, while Victor Wembanyama led the World team with 33 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

It was not perfect, but the new format delivered what the league has been seeking in recent years: intensity and intrigue.

The television window also provided a boost. The game followed a full day of coverage of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and led into NBC’s prime-time programming.