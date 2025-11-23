James Harden set a Los Angeles Clippers record with 55 points in a 131-116 win at Charlotte on Saturday, as the Detroit Pistons extended their winning streak to 12 games with a 129-116 victory over Milwaukee.

The Clippers improved to 5-11 while extending the Hornets' losing streak to five games.

Harden, the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player, scored 27 points in the first quarter for the Clippers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

"The work I put in individually, I do it for the entire team," Harden said. "I'm just trying to find ways to win games."

The 36-year-old guard, who helped the United States win Olympic gold in 2012, made 17-of-26 shots from the floor, 10-of-16 from three-point range and hit 11-of-14 free throws in his record-setting effort while also passing off seven assists.

Bob McAdoo and Charles Smith had shared the prior franchise record with 52-point performances.

Croatian center Ivica Zubac contributed 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Clippers.

Kon Knueppel led the Hornets (4-12) with 26 points.

Clippers 40-year-old guard Chris Paul, second in all-time NBA steals and assists, hinted on social media this 21st campaign will be his final NBA season, saying, "What a ride ... GRATEFUL for this last one."

The Clippers are expected to welcome back Kawhi Leonard on Sunday when they visit Cleveland. He has missed 10 games with a sprained right ankle and foot.

At Milwaukee, the Pistons – who have not won a playoff series since 2008 – achieved their longest win streak since 2004, the last year they won the NBA title.

Cade Cunningham sparked Detroit with 29 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Pistons stayed atop the Eastern Conference at 14-2.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised the defensive work of Ausar Thompson early in the game with setting the tempo for a victory.

"We're an elite team when we can get out in transition and when he is pressuring the ball like that, making deflections, it energizes everybody behind him," Bickerstaff said.

The Bucks, who fell to 8-9, were without Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a groin strain.

"Their physicality completely took us out of our offense," Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. "They physically wanted to send a message and they did."

Bulls, Magic win

Orlando's Franz Wagner scored 37 points, the German forward one point shy of matching his career best and the Magic beat visiting New York 133-121 for a sixth win in seven games.

Desmond Bane added 27 points and Jalen Suggs had 26 for Orlando, while Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 33 points and 11 assists.

Chicago's Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Josh Giddey had a triple-double for the Bulls with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 121-120 home victory over Washington.

The Wizards fell to an NBA-worst 1-15 with their 14th consecutive loss.

French guard Bilal Coulibaly's layup with 37.1 seconds remaining put Washington ahead 120-119, but two Tre Jones free throws lifted Chicago ahead by the final margin with 34.2 seconds to play and a Kyshawn George turnover ended the Wizards' final possession.

Spanish forward Santi Aldama scored 20 points while Zach Edey added 12 points and 15 rebounds to spark Memphis to a 102-96 victory at Dallas. Klay Thompson scored 22 points off the bench to lead the Mavericks.

Latvian center Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 points in leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 115-98 triumph at the New Orleans Pelicans, who fell to 2-15 with their ninth consecutive loss.

The NBA announced a $35,000 fine on Phoenix forward Dillon Brooks for confronting game officials and using inappropriate language toward them after the Suns' 114-113 home victory over Minnesota on Friday.