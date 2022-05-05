Defending champion Anadolu Efes will face Olympiacos Piraeus from neighboring Greece in this year’s Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final four.

Olympiacos reached the semifinals after winning the playoff series 3-2 against the French side AS Monaco.

The Greeks picked up a 94-88 win Wednesday to set up the Final Four date against the Turkish basketball powerhouse.

Shaquielle McKissic and Thomas Walkup led Olympiacos to victory with 18 and 17 points, respectively, at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus, Greece.

For AS Monaco, Mike James scored 24 points and handed out 10 assists but they were not enough to grab the all-important victory.

Olympiacos will now take on Efes in the Final Four round in Belgrade, Serbia from May 19-21.

Efes had earlier clinched its third straight Final Four ticket by winning the best-of-five series 3-1 against Italy's AX Armani Exchange Milan on Thursday.

The other Final Four clash will be an all-Spanish affair with regular-season leader Barcelona taking on archrival Real Madrid.

Bursaspor, Bologna to fight for EuroCup

EuroCup, in the meantime, will see Turkey’s Bursaspor and Italy’s Bologna battle it out for the second-tier continental title.

Bologna clinched its ticket to the final after beating Valencia 83-73 on Wednesday, becoming the first Italian team to do so in the tournament’s history.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bursaspor beat MoraBanc Andorra 85-68 to secure its place in the final.

The single-leg final will be held in Bologna court on May 11.