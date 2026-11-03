Alperen Şengün delivered an impressive all-around performance with 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as the Houston Rockets defeated the Boston Celtics 109-93 on Monday night, moving to the top of the Western Conference standings.

The Turkish center was instrumental in Houston's victory at the Toyota Center, shooting 12 of 15 from the field while adding two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes.

His efficient scoring and playmaking helped the Rockets improve to 7-1, giving them sole possession of first place in the West after the previously unbeaten Memphis Grizzlies lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime.

Houston also ended Boston's five-game winning streak, handing the Celtics their second defeat of the season and dropping them to 5-2.

The Rockets established control early and never trailed, although the teams were tied 29-29 at the end of the opening quarter. Houston carried a seven-point advantage into halftime at 57-50 before gradually extending its lead in the second half.

The home side's dominance was particularly evident around the basket and in transition. Houston outscored Boston 50-34 in the paint and held an 18-2 advantage in fast-break points, using its physicality and offensive efficiency to create separation.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson added 14 points apiece for Houston, with Smith also recording 10 rebounds to complete a double-double. Tari Eason contributed 13 points off the bench, while Kevin Durant finished with 12 points on an efficient five-of-six shooting.

Former Boston guard Marcus Smart also made his presence felt against his former team, contributing eight points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Boston struggled to find its shooting rhythm, finishing with 32-of-83 attempts from the field. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 19 points, six rebounds and nine assists but converted only five of his 16 field-goal attempts, including one of seven from beyond the arc.

Neemias Queta added 16 points and six rebounds, while reserve Luka Garza scored 14 points, connecting on four 3-pointers. Their contributions, however, were insufficient to prevent Boston from suffering its first defeat since the season opener against Detroit.

Houston's victory extended its strong start to the 2026-27 campaign and marked its best opening record since the 2014-15 season.

Bona's 76ers continue strong start with win over Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers also enjoyed a successful night, defeating the Chicago Bulls 126-107 at home to improve to 7-1 and remain atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Philadelphia 76ers' Adem Bona (2nd L) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls' Matas Buzelis during the first half of a game at Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, U.S., Nov. 2, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Turkish center Adem Bona contributed three points and six rebounds in approximately 14 minutes off the bench. He also recorded a block but was limited by foul trouble, finishing with five personal fouls.

Philadelphia took control through a balanced offensive performance, scoring at least 30 points in each of the first three quarters before pulling further away in the final period.

The 76ers' victory strengthened their position among the early-season leaders in the Eastern Conference, while Bona continued to contribute valuable minutes as part of the team's rotation.

The result also extended Philadelphia's winning run, maintaining its momentum as the 2026-27 NBA season progresses.